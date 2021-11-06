Desalcott all over again?

Energy Minister Stuart Young - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: The Minister of Energy has announced two solar energy projects: a 92MW solar farm in Brechin Castle on 587 acres and a 20MW solar farm in Orange Grove on 148 acres, through a consortium of bpTT, Shell and Lightsource bp. Was a paper prepared showing the cost and impact these farms will have on the environment and the economy? Or are we just jumping on the bandwagon that this is green energy and it must be good?

From my research on green technologies I would say this way of harvesting energy is not appropriate for a small-island state like TT. Countries with limited land area do not use this method of large-scale energy harvesting, but rather other methods.

The issues with this project are:

* The use of land space: it is proposed to use agricultural lands. In most countries the least valuable land is used. Why not put these farms on the surface of our water dams, which will reduce water evaporation and the use of arable lands.

* Solar panels are not the most efficient way of converting energy; they convert approximately 20 per cent of the energy. Windmills are significantly more efficient at converting energy (between 60-90 per cent) and can be installed off our coasts, thereby reducing land use. This is what is done in many European countries with limited land space.

* Are we paying the consortium in TT or US dollars? Is this going to be another Desalcott where we have to use our scarce US dollars?

* We should change our laws to encourage homeowners to use solar panels and to sell their unused energy to T&TEC. This will spawn a real green energy movement when everyone is involved.

As a country we need to evaluate our problems properly and not accept solutions that appear to be manna from heaven. We have too many educated and trained people who should comment on this proposal.

Our governments are not known for making informed decision and it is the people who have to live with the legacy of their decisions, long after they have demitted office.

MARTIN BATTERSBY

via e-mail