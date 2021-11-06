Cops find $4m in cocaine in Couva, 3 arrested

File photo

A joint exercise of Western, Port of Spain and Central divisions' officers led to the seizure of more than $4 million worth of cocaine, the recovery of a stolen cellphone and the arrest of five people between Friday night and Saturday morning.

During the exercise, police went to a house on Indian Trail Village, Couva, where they found and seized 3.531 kilogrammes of cocaine with an estimated value of $4,921,652.

Three people were arrested --- two men, 24 and 57, and a 20-year-old woman who were in the house.

Also, on Friday police received information on the location of a stolen cellphone at a house in Chrissie Trace, Enterprise, Chaguanas, where they found the phone and arrested a 20-year-old woman who was inside the house.

Later, officers went to a house on Simon Valley Road, St Ann's, where they arrested a 34-year-old man for robbery.

The phone was stolen at Four Roads on July 28.

The exercise was led by Snr Supt Thompson, Supt Henry, W/Supt George, ASP Baird, ASP Brown and co-ordinated by acting Insp Grant with supervision by acting Cpl Phillip, PCs Joefield, Seecharan and Duncan and WPCs Harry and Juman.

They were also assisted by members of the Cyber Crime Unit, Central Division Task Force, Central Division Crime Scene Unit and the Canine Unit.