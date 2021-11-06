Child abuse a serious matter

THE EDITOR: The Child Protection Unit of the Police Service recently revealed there were 1,800 child sex-abuse reports logged in 21 months. That is a horror story. Our children are under attack from predators living among us.

I thank the CPU for the job it is doing in seeking to apprehend those who prey on children. However, the police cannot do it alone. They depend on citizens who suspect children are being abused to contact them. We are all part of ridding TT of child abuse of any form – and all crimes.

Too often when you hear of a child being sexually abused it is by a relative or close friend of the family. I call on all parents and guardians to be more careful about who they leave their child with.

When it comes to your children, sleep with one eye open for we are living in a society in which all sorts of horrible crimes are being committed on children by these sex fiends.

Can you imagine relatives, even fathers, interfering with their own daughters? Parents, take off the blinkers. Don’t dismiss children’s complaints. Take them seriously and investigate.

Remember, a child's entire future can be destroyed because of one despicable incident. We need to be that voice for those who cannot speak for themselves.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail