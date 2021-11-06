Belmont man shot dead near gas station

Police are probing the murder of a 28-year-old Belmont man after he was gunned down on Friday afternoon.

Police said Kern Sandy was liming with friends at the corner of Reid Lane and the Belmont Circular Road, near the NP gas station, at around 5.35 pm when a car drove near the group and a man inside shot at them.

Sandy was shot several times.

An off duty soldier who was in the area took Sandy to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was declared dead. Port of Spain Task Force, Belmont CID and homicide investigators went to the area. Investigations are continuing.