313 active covid19 cases in Tobago

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff Mayers.

Tobago’s active covid19 cases stands at 313 after nine new cases emerged overnight Friday.

The island’s covid19 death toll remains at 103.

In a statement on Saturday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported there are now 22 patients in state isolation, 286 in home isolation and five in ICU. Eight patients have been discharged.

The division said to date 17,144 people in Tobago have been tested for covid19. Of that number, 3,385 were positive. There are 2,969 recovered patients. To date, 22,601 people have been partially vaccinated on the island while 21,226 people are fully vaccinated.