Woman dead, man wounded in Sangre Grande shooting

Stock photo

A woman is dead and a man in critical condition after they were shot in a van on Thursday night.

Police said Roxanne Warren, 39, and a 29-year-old male relative were travelling in a white H100 van on Blake Avenue, Sangre Grande, at around 9.30 pm when a man hiding behind a lamppost shot at the van.

The driver sped off as the man continued to shoot at his van. The driver the realised Warren and the relative were bleeding. He drove to the Sangre Grande Hospital, where Warren was declared dead at 9.44 pm.

The relative is still alive but in critical condition.

Police from the Eastern Division Task Force, Sangre Grande CID and the Special Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU) went to the scene, where they found 15 spent shells and a cigarette butt.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.