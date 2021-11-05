Towards action on climate change

Prime Minister Dr Rowley addresses the COP26 summit. AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: Amidst all the hype around the Prime Minister attending the COP26 summit in Scotland, as an ordinary citizen I am unaware of our national position on this significant issue.

None can deny the impact our existence has had on our environment. We have seen more extremes of weather. Our coastlines, especially in Manzanilla and other beaches in the East, are gone. Scientists have long established that small-island states like us in the Caribbean are the first to feel the impact of rising temperatures, even though we may be by volume smaller contributions to the greenhouse gas emissions. It would appear that we will be engaging in yet another round of talk and minimal action.

The epiphany on the lack of a clear policy on the environment led me to research and I came across a Ministry of Planning and Development press release on the issues. The first thing highlighted was that TT is committed to the Paris agreement to cut emissions by 15 per cent by 2030 and 30 per cent in the public transportation sector, also by 2030. That is less than one decade away.

However, there is very little information about where we are at present and our progress in meeting that goal. I guess that is where the ministry's statement on the development of a greenhouse gas measurement reporting and verification (MRV) system came into play. But the information here as well is sparse.

There were some statements on a financial investment plan to leverage financing to nationally determined contributions, without details on how much is in the fund and the prerequisites and application process to access such funding. And finally, a national action programme on land degradation. A lot of technical language but minimal measurable outcome.

It is okay for us to speak about climate change, but it is more important to act on it. Yes, the weight of responsibility may be on more significant countries, but as a nation with a lot at stake are we doing enough to catalyse a change towards environmental stability, both at a government level and among the average citizens? Our energy needs continue to be driven by oil and gas without any genuine, large-scale attempt at cleaner alternatives. My mind went back to the same ministry announcing in 2019 a ban on Styrofoam. We are in 2021 and Styrofoam is still the preferred packaging for our favourite street foods and is a predominant part of our solid waste.

In 2019, Forbes magazine indicated that TT produces 3.6 kg of plastic waste per capita, the highest globally and six times more than Kuwait, which came in at second. Yet the Beverage Container Bill, the closest thing to a single-use plastic policy in this country, is yet to see the light of day.

Government policy must come with education and awareness at the citizen level. How many citizens recognise that the plastic bottle they discard will outlive them and maybe two or three generations ahead?

As an ordinary citizen I have tried to do my part. I try to collect plastic bottles for recycling. However, recycling bins are generally inaccessible and I am always unsure if, indeed, my plastic waste is going where it is supposed to. I have tried to cut my use of single-use plastic, but everything in the supermarket continues to come in plastic packaging.

When I go to the market or supermarket I walk with a reusable bag. But still market vendors want to offer me all produce in plastic bags even though I refuse, and some establishments do not want you coming into their facility with any bags. And the cost of sometimes inaccessible biodegradable packaging continues to outstrip the readily available environmentally poor options.

So maybe I am wrong, but when it comes to our relationship with the environment we are getting nowhere fast. We are dependent on the environment and when we corrupt our relationship with it dire consequences (like a global pandemic) result. And while it is good to attend summits and sign international agreements, we need to be enthusiastic about making fundamental changes to the environment. It is an important issue that must be bipartisan and on the front burner for whoever is in power and must engage the average citizen as an essential stakeholder.

VEDAVID MANICK

via e-mail