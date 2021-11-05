Tobago's covid19 death toll climbs to 103

Tobago’s covid19 death toll has climbed to 103 after a 60 year-old manwith comorbidities died of complications relating to the virus.

No new cases of the virus emerged overnight but the island now has 312 active covid19 cases.

In a statement on Friday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said there are 26 patients, 282 in home isolation and four in ICU. Twelve patients have been discharged.

The division said to date a total of 17, 062 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of those, 3,376 people tested positive. There are 2,961 recovered patients.

To date, a total of 22, 556 people have been vaccinated on the island and 21,067 are fully vaccinated.