The way forward for TT

THE EDITOR: We are in the home stretch of year two of the pandemic, with a dangerously high level of new infections daily and a badly damaged economy. In addition, prices of everything are skyrocketing while so many of us have either lost our job or are existing on a reduced income.

The Government of the past six years has continued to rack up large annual deficits in an effort to subsidise the less well-off and it must be commended for doing this. However, our small country cannot continue running large annual budget deficits indefinitely without encountering lethal economic hurricane force winds in the near future.

In this regard, many expert commentators keep harking on the need to diversify our economy with a primary focus on greatly expanding agriculture, tourism, export manufacturing, knowledge-based industries, digitisation in all its forms, along with providing attractive incentives to monitise the most popular sectors of our culture, such as music, film and, of course, our world-famous Carnival.

Now the best envisioned, strategised and action plans will all be doomed to underperform if we fail to take the following measures in the very near future:

1. Stamp out 90 per cent plus of all corruption, which must include making virtually every income-earning citizen pay their fair share of taxes.

2. Enact serious measures to properly protect the environment, which must include a successful programme to stamp out all illegal quarrying, land-grabbing, and forest-burning and clearing. We also need to do the same for our coastlines, wetlands and coral reefs.

3. Amend the Constitution to allow for the provision of work incentives for public servants and vice versa, in an all-out effort to get the entire Public Service performing at the highest levels of efficiency and productivity. This will then provide private enterprise with the crucial stimulus to compete successfully on the international market.

Without doubt, there is a lot more we need to do and time is not on our side.

GREGORY WIGHT

Maraval