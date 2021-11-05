Shell executives meet with PM

ENERGY TALKS: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, right, and Energy Minister Stuart Young, 3rd from left partly hidden, engage Shell executives in talks on Thursday at the Shell Centre in London. PHOTO COURTESY SHELL - Shell

SENIOR executives of Shell met on Thursday with the Prime Minister at the Shell Centre in London to discuss collaboration opportunities between TT and the oil company.

Also at the meeting were Energy Minister Stuart Young. The meeting came after Dr Rowley met hours earlier with BP CEO Bernard Looney at the company’s headquarters in London. Rowley is leading a government delegation in the UK where earlier this week he spoke at the World Leaders Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference, COP 26, in Glasgow, Scotland.

Rowley and Shell executives also discussed Shell’s key growth projects and potential collaboration opportunities to progress TT's energy transition ambitions.

Shell’s delegation, led by Wael Sawan, newly appointed Director of Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions, presented the company’s Energy Transition strategy, Powering Progress, to Rowley and Young.

A release from Shell stated that with a purpose-led strategy to accelerate the transition to net zero emissions, Shell’s target is to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, in step with society.

Key business decisions were also discussed, including the commercial restructuring of Atlantic LNG, the recent Cabinet approval of the Manatee Block 6 Production Sharing Contract Amendment and the progression of a utility scale solar project being developed by a consortium comprising Shell, bp and Lightsource bp.

“Shell remains committed to securing Trinidad and Tobago’s energy future and is excited to play a leading role in unlocking the country’s energy transition potential,” said Sawan.

Eugene Okpere, Senior Vice President and Country Chair of Shell Trinidad and Tobago also stated: “We have been operating in Trinidad and Tobago since 1913 and the partnerships we have formed have allowed our business to grow and transform to meet the expectations of Government and other stakeholders.

"We look forward to deepening these partnerships to the benefit of all.”

Other senior Shell executives attending the meeting were: De La Rey Venter, Executive Vice President of Shell’s LNG business for the Western hemisphere, Ed Daniels, Executive Vice President, Strategy, Portfolio & Sustainability; and Anders Ekvall, Business Opportunity Manager.