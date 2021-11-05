Sando man after pension money, caught in victim's house

TWO Mon Repos policemen who responded to a report of a robbery at the home of an elderly man, caught the suspect red-handed early Thursday.

The suspect, who lives at Navet Road in San Fernando, was found hiding behind a door inside the victim's house.

A police report said at about 3 am, residents of Les Efforts East called police after being awakened by noises.

They also heard pensioner Larry Ramcharan, 81, crying out for help in his home.

Sgt Gobin and PC Maraj of the Mon Repos police station responded in a private car and found the suspect who had entered the house by picking the lock on the front door.

Reports are the suspect went to steal the victim's pension money.

Newsday learnt that there were no police vehicles available on the compound when the station got the call. Police immediately got in the private car to search for the suspect.

Hours after the arrest, a resident took to social media to commend the officers. The Facebook user thanked officers Gobin and Maraj for their bravery and dedication.

“Officers like these will regain confidence in the police service,” the post said. The suspect remained in custody and investigations are ongoing.