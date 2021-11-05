Police laud Port of Spain safe-zone business owners

In this October 12 file photo, customers wait in line to buy their tickets at MovieTowne, Port of Spain as cinimas were re-opened as safe zones. Photo by Sureash Cholai

The police have commended the efforts of Port of Spain restaurateurs and bar owners for adhering to the covid19 safe zone requirements.

A statement issued on November 4 said during an inspection exercise on November 3 at nine restaurants and bars on Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook, the Port of Spain Division Safe Zone Inspection Unit detected one breach of a safe zone.

The owner was found to be operating at 90 per cent capacity. Currently, the safe zones are stipulated to run at 50 per cent.

The owner was warned and issued a $25,000 fixed-penalty notice.

This is the third notice issued for such an offence. The first two were issued to the owner of a Princes Town bar.

The exercise ran from noon-9.15 pm and involved the Safe Zone Inspection Unit inspecting the vaccination cards of management, staff and customers.

Senior Supt of the Port of Spain Division Terrance Nobbee has told owners and customers the aim of the exercises is not to cause any inconvenience but to ensure everyone’s safety.

He said, "The inspection exercises are being supplemented by foot and mobile patrols, as the TTPS monitors and responds to the increase of the commercial activities with the lifting of regulations.

"The division will uphold the regulations set out by the Public Health Ordinance and will take a zero-tolerance approach if the regulations are disregarded."