Point Lisas desalination plant to shut down for maintenance

FILE PHOTO

The Point Lisas desalination plant will be shut down from noon on November 8 to November 13 to facilitate maintenance works which will affect the pipe-borne water supply to Central and South Trinidad.

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) said in a statement on Friday it had been advised of a planned shutdown by the Desalination Company of Trinidad and Tobago (Desalcott) of plans to shut down the plant for maintenance.

The desalination plant, owned and operated by Desalcott, provides WASA with 40 million gallons of water daily which is used to supply the Point Lisas industrial estate, and to augment the supply to areas in Central and South Trinidad.

WASA said it will ensure capacity storage at critical service reservoirs during the shutdown period, but still advises customers to store water and efficiently manage their water use during the shutdown.

It said the following measures will be implemented during the shutdown period: increased production and redistribution of supply from the Caroni and Navet water treatment plants; temporary supply schedules; and increased water trucking capacity.

WASA said there will be special emphasis and arrangements to supply schools, health institutions, homes for the aged and other special-needs organisations.

Some affected areas:

Caroni, St Helena, Charlieville, Chaguanas, Cunupia, Carapichaima, Couva, Claxton Bay, Marabella, Gasparillo, San Fernando, Cocoyea, Union Hall, La Romaine, Woodland, Palmiste, Phillipine, Rambert Village, South Oropouche, Fyzabad, Avocat, Siparia, Penal, San Francique, Rousillac, Aripero and La Brea.