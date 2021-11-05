PM returns to Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday

File photo: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

A week after leaving Trinidad and Tobago to attend the World Leaders Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference, COP 26, in Glasgow, Scotland, the Prime Minister is expected to return on Saturday.

A media release from the Office of the Prime Minister on Friday said Dr Rowley will host a media conference at the VIP Lounge at Piarco Airport at 7.30 pm. It will be broadcast live by TTT.

Rowley left TT to attend the conference on October 30 with Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne and Minister of Energy and Energy Industries and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young.

On Tuesday Rowley delivered an address at the conference, calling for assistance for vulnerable countries in protecting ecosystems through conservation while pushing towards cleaner energy sources.

In a statement on October 29, the OPM said on his trip Rowley would also meet with Shell to sign documents on the development of the cross-border Manatee gas field of the Loran-Manatee reservoir, jointly owned by TT and Venezuela. He also met with top BP executives.