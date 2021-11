Photos of the Day – November 4

LIGHT OVER DARKNESS: Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez, left, and from 2nd left, Councillor June Durham, Sharon Cedeno, Lisa McKenzie and Martinez's daughter Danielle Martinez light deyas at the corner of Ana Street and Ariapita Avenue in Woodbrook on Thursday. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB -

NEWSDAY photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.

If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.