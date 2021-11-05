Municipal cops give warning ahead of Port of Spain anti-crime plan rollout

Snr Supt of the Municipal Police Wayne Mohammed, left, corporate communications of the Port of Spain Municipal Police PC Jamal Bennett, PC Bhagwandeen, WPC Baptiste and Supt Glenn Charles. Photo by Shane Superville

The Port of Spain City Police are warning criminals to steer clear of the capital.

The division's Christmas anti-crime plan will be rolled out next Wednesday.

Speaking with Newsday at city police headquarters, Knox Street, on Friday, head of Port of Spain City Police Supt Glenn Charles said the objective of the plan was to build public confidence through an improved police presence.

This year's plan, "No place like a safe city," includes strategies devised to tackle different categories of crime, such as robberies, storebreaking, shootings and violation of the public health regulations.

It will last until January 2, 2022, when another anti-crime initiative will be introduced.

Citing discussions he had with citizens and members of the business community, Charles said most people asked for a stronger police presence in and around the city.

"They want visibility, they want to see that uniformed presence, they want to see an atmosphere – especially in east Port of Spain – they want to see police, to create that ambience of safety and security, And that is exactly what this plan addresses."

Charles added that DCP McDonald Jacob has given instructions for the police mobile unit to be stationed at Independence Square near KFC as part of the plan.

He said the Port of Spain City Police consists of 147 police officers who will be involved in these operations.

Newsday also spoke to Snr Supt of Municipal Police Area North Wayne Mohammed, who said there will be additional measures to help the public better protect themselves against criminals while in the city.

"In addition to just visibility, we also want to be on a public information drive to inform the public on how they can avoid being a victim to these purse-snatchers. We will be reaching out to the people and letting them know to avoid wearing a lot of valuables, We'll also be speaking with the business people and store owners to build that communication.

"We want to bring back that viability to the city and ensure the safety of the shoppers and the businesses."

Asked what measures were in place to address violent crime, particularly in east Port of Spain, Mohammed said the city police were supported by the Port of Spain Task Force, the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) and the Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB).

Corporate communications manager of the city police PC Jamal Bennett said the anti-crime plan was based on research and statistics compiled over the years.

He said it would also introduce increased night-time patrols to combat storebreaking and private parties that violated the public health regulations.

"We understand the people may feel stifled and want to party, but there is still a state of emergency in place for the time being, and for the remainder of the state of emergency we will be increasing our mobile patrols in the night.

"Zero parties during this time,It is a pandemic and we must ensure the public is safe, not only (from) criminal elements, but from the unseen element that is covid19."