Man gunned down in Beetham Gardens

File photo

POLICE are investigating the murder of a 34-year-old man who was shot in Beetham Gardens on Wednesday afternoon.

At about 2.10 pm, Samuel Roberts of 17th Street, Beetham Gardens was sitting in his black Mazda 323 car waiting on his girlfriend.

Police said that a masked man walked up to Roberts' car and shot him several times in the neck and head before running off.

A report was made to police but when officers arrived minutes later, Roberts was already dead. No motive was given and no arrest has been made.

In an unrelated incident, police said they found and seized a gun in Aranguez on Wednesday.

According to reports, officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force under the supervision of Sgt Martin, Cpl Daniel and Cpl Duncan received certain information and went to an abandoned house on Bombay Street, Aranguez.

Police searched the house and found a black and chrome Taurus PT940 semi-automatic pistol with five rounds of .40mm ammunition in its magazine. No one was arrested in connection with the find.