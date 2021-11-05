Lying to us

THE EDITOR: Since Adam was a little boy, West Indians have been told lies about themselves.

We are told we are lazy. If that is so, who built up the West Indies? West Indians work 16-hour days.

We are chained up again and told work hard, you will succeed. If this be true we would own the entire West Indies.

Oppression is a colour concern. Oppression does not depend on ignorance, how lazy we are or how stupid we appear to be. It is colour-dependent, plain, simple and straightforward.

Black is beautiful.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town