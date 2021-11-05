JSC hears about $$ allegations, grant recipients at homeless shelter

The Centre for Socially Displaced Persons, Riverside Car Park, Port of Spain. - ROGER JACOB

There have been allegations about socially displaced people being asked to pay to stay at the Centre for Socially Displaced Persons (CSDP) at Riverside Car Park in Port of Spain and reports of people receiving social support grants staying at the same venue.

The claims were discussed during a virtual meeting held by the Human Rights, Equality and Diversity Joint Select Committee (JSC) on Friday.

Responding to questions on the former from JSC vice-chair, Minister in the Education Ministry Lisa-Morris-Julian, Social Development Ministry permanent secretary Jacqueline Johnson and Port of Spain City Corporation CEO Annette Stapleton-Seaforth said they have not seen any official documents on these allegations.

Stapleton-Seaforth said, 'We have alerted the Ministry of Social Development of these findings. However, this was based on investigations by the municipal police department."

Municipal Police Supt Glen Charles said, "We received several complaints in terms of these allegations.

"However, when the officers went to investigate, the persons did not confirm and were reluctant to give any statement for fear of being victimised...That kind of put a pause on the investigation."

He added the municipal police are monitoring the situation.

"The investigation is not stopping. It is something that we will keep on doing,"

On the latter, Morris-Julian asked, "Who is being held accountable for this? This is not happening now. This has been happening for quite some time."

She expressed concern about this being an abuse of taxpayers' dollars.

"Is something going to be done to stop these practices?

"From what I understand, once the Government is taking care of you financially, you're not supposed to be also receiving grants. There seems to be something very untidy about that situation."

Johnson said, "We have situations where there are approximately 47 persons who have been placed at CSDP and are in receipt of government grants."

She said when some of them applied for the grants, they were not at the CSDP.

"They continue to get the grant while at CSDP.

But, Johnson said, "We are engaged in an exercise to assist our grant payments. The exercise has shown up that there are persons who are in receipt of our grants and who are...not only at CSDP, but they may be at another institution.We are attempting to treat with that issue as quickly and concisely as possible to prevent its occurrence."

Johnson said government policy is that if Government is paying for a person at an institution, that person should not be receiving a grant. She said ultimatums have been issued to these people.

"We have been holding their cheques and we are telling them that if it is you could find alternative accommodations, we will continue with the grant."

Johnson added, "But that accommodation cannot be on the streets."

She reiterated that if these people continue to stay at CSDP, "We will continue to fund you under the current subvention arrangement."

Johnson said efforts are being made to accommodate people over 55 at CSDP, who are grant recipients, at community care facilities. Under this arrangement, the ministry would pay for their accommodation through its community care programme, and discontinue their grants.

"As permanent secretary, I will take responsibility for the occurrence of that kind of event.

"It really speaks to the need for us to work in a co-ordinated fashion so we know who our clients are."

Johnson said through digitisation, this process would be improved.

Charles said some socially displaced people in Port of Spain choose to remain on the streets instead of going to state facilities, because of benefits they could receive from the public. He said this was evident at Christmas, when they hope to receive meals, cash or gifts from good samaritans.