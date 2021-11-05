Farewell to mycomrade-in-arms

DEAD: Veteran journalist Errol Pilgrim. -

THE EDITOR: He is now the latest in the countdown to the end of a steadily disappearing generation of journalists who filled the ranks in newsrooms from around the 1960s and 1970s.

He earned something like star-boy recognition as a writer of lead stories, choice interviewer of newsmakers, and breaker of history-making news.

Errol Pilgrim, who covered the 1970 Black Power uprising, would go on to become what The New York Times calls an opinion journalist.

It’s an aspect of his career highlighted by his period as editor of the iconic Tapia House newspaper, representing the vision and purposed direction of the renowned Lloyd Best together with ranking political and intellectual fellows of the era.

Eventually, and up to weeks before he breathed his last, he struck out with opinion columns, now identifiable in content with his latter-day support of the ruling PNM.

His capacity was broad and deep enough to gain leadership rank in TV journalism, and also in radio.

Away from the newsrooms, he was a steadfast Carnival participant, playing mas on Monday with Woodbrook Playboys and then with Etienne Charles’ Dingolay and Caribbean Brass bands.

Every Carnival Tuesday, however, he welcomed family and friends to food and drink and lively company at a camp set up near All Saints in the Queen’s Park Savannah.

This friend and colleague must prepare his heart and mind to miss sharing even that practice, plus professional interest, with Errol Pilgrim, fondly also known as “Boom” and “Pillos.”

LENNOX GRANT

FORMER EXPRESS EDITOR,

FORMER GUARDIAN

EDITOR IN CHIEF