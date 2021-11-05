Deyalsingh blanks Ascension tourney for vaccinated footballers

In this August 12, 2019 file photo, Terminix La Horquetta's Aikim Andrews (second from left) fires a shot at goal during the Ascension Invitational Football Tournament encounter against Matura ReUnited at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground. - Angelo Marcelle

THE Ministry of Health has blanked the request by the Ascension League to resume its football tournament.

On Tuesday, the league issued a statement to the Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh, Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe, normalisation committee chairman Robert Hadad and Sport Company of Trinidad and Tobago chairman Douglas Camacho. It was signed off by tournament director Kieron Edwards.

The league outlined covid19 protocols and said the ten teams are all fully vaccinated.

In a response on Friday, Deyalsingh said, “I have received your request for an exemption, pursuant to the regulations to commence the Ascension Football tournament of TT and as further delineated in your letter.

“However, due to the community spread of the delta variant of covid19, I am unable to authorise the conduct of this tournament at this time. Notwithstanding, due consideration may be given to your request in the future.”