Coach Cox lauds Paul after World Champs bronze

TT heavyweight boxer Nigel Paul (left) and Turkey's Berat Acar compete during the International Boxing Association World Championships 2021, in Belgrade, Serbia, on Tuesday. PHOTO COURTESY AIBA. -

NIGEL Paul’s historic bronze medal showing at the International Boxing Association World Championships on Thursday proves he has what it takes to compete at the highest level and deliver podium performances.

So says Reynold Cox, national boxing coach, who helped guide Paul to Trinidad and Tobago’s first-ever World Championships medal at the Stark Arena in Belgrade, Serbia.

The 32-year-old earned bronze in the men’s super-heavyweight +92kg division although he fell to a 4:1 defeat against Russian Federation’s Mark Petrovskii in the semi-final.

Cox however, was pleased his boxer’s historic showing and credited Paul for his never-say-die attitude.

“I am very happy with Paul’s performance at this World Championships and look forward to more from him in the future. Overall, I think he was well prepared for the event and has shown he can swim with the sharks,” said Cox.

The veteran boxing coach has been working with Paul for over six years and was integral in qualifying him for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

During the semi-final bout, the Russian showed quick hands while Paul utilised his brute strength to execute some telling blows.

In the final seconds of the third round, Paul knocked Petrovskii to his knees with a firm right hand. Although he may have gathered a plethora of points for the knockdown, it was still not enough to fend off the Russian’s flurry of on-target blows in the previous rounds.

Cox said preparation was key.

“It was a good performance when you consider the vast resources of Russia to prepare a team over us. We have a 92+kg talent pool of one (Paul).

“The Russian fought a smart fight and he was quick and busy on the inside (of the ring). If this was a pro bout, the knockdown would have sealed the win for Paul but the scoring is a bit different in AIBA,” he said.

Cox also congratulated his team on a job well done. He credited team coaches Babatola Onafowokhan and Alric Johnson, trainer Orlando Griffith and Ben Hughes; all of whom he said, were always willing to work with the team.

In the end, Petrovskii won 4:1 against Paul with the judges scoring 29-28 (Kazakhstan), 30-27 (Morocco), 29-28 (Argentina) and 30-27 (Japan) in favour of the Russian. The Irish judge (29-28) was the only one to find favour in Paul’s performance at the end of three rounds.

The TT Olympian lost the opening round with four of the five judges ruling in favour of Petrovskii. He fared better in the second round but only two judges would give him the nod over the Russian.

In the final round, Paul fought valiantly but was also on the receiving end of some powerful blows from Petrovskii. Paul however, knocked the Russian to his knees in the dying seconds but it was not enough.

Although he lost his semi-final bout, the TT boxer still received bronze, along with other losing semi-finalist, Mahammad Abdullayev (Azerbaijan). Both losing semi-finalists earned bronze medals since there is no third place bout.

Paul’s performance brought an end to TT’s Worlds’ campaign which also featured national boxers Aaron Prince, Donnel Phillip, Anthony Joseph and Blessing Waldropt, who all lost their opening bouts and were eliminated prior.

Cox also acknowledged TT Boxing Association president Cecil Forde, the Sport Company of TT and Ministry of Sport and Community Development.

Former national boxer and now coach Floyd Trumpet also took to Facebook to share his congratulations to Paul and his team.

He posted, “Well done champ! World championships bronze medalist. You have reached where no one expected you to reach. Ever since it was only you and me who believed in the dream.

“Training with no equipment in the rain or in the sun. I am proud of your achievement. The best part is that the best is yet to come. Keep on believing.”