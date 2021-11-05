Body of missing Trini found in Venezuela

THE body of a missing Trinidadian man washed ashore in Venezuela earlier this week.

The deceased has been identified only as Koko. On Monday, he and a Venezuelan man, Ali Beria, went missing after a boat accident at sea off the Delta Amacuro jungle.

On Thursday, Tucupita-based media outlet Tane Tanae reported that Koko’s body was found near Jubasujuro on Wednesday night while Beria remained missing up to Thursday evening.

Details of the incident were sketchy. It is believed that Koko, Beria and three other men were in the boat which crashed into another boat. Another version is that large waves capsized the boat throwing the men overboard.

Tane Tanae reporters contacted Beria's relatives, who confirmed his disappearance. However, they said they did not know what really happened.

On Tuesday, a relative first posted on Facebook about "the wreck," which happened near Nabasanuka involving Beria and "a Trinidadian."