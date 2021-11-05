Bain, Campbell-Smith start perfect at Lease tennis

MAKEDA BAIN and Abba Campbell-Smith had perfect starts to their 2021 Lease Operators Junior Tennis Tournament Under-12 Girls’ campaign as they both recorded flawless performances at the Trinidad Country Club in Maraval on Thursday.

The pair defeated Isobel Alleyne and Aniah Mc Conney 4-0, 4-0 respectively in their opening round-robin matches.

In the same division, Karissa Mohammed beat Anya Romany 4-1, 4-0 while Malia David clawed from behind to trump Haneen Farah 0-4, 5-4(3) and 10-5 in the tie break.

The boys’ equivalent saw the top two seeds, Gabriel Denoon and Connor Carrington, also secure early wins on day one. Top seed Denoon eased past Zaidyn Camps 4-1, 4-0 while second ranked Carrignton bettered Darius Rahaman 4-1, 4-2.

In the higher age groups, Jordell Chapman won 4-0, 4-1 against Khaliq Ashton in the Boys’ Under-14 singles. Fifth seed Alexander Merry got past Rizwaan Mohammed 4-0, 4-2 while in the girls’ division fifth seed Kate Burroughs triumphed 4-0, 4-0 over Ana Sanchez.

Other Results

Boys U10 Singles – Brian Thomasos def. Jordan Reid-Vilain 6-1; Christopher Khan def. Justin Duncan 6-1; Ryan Steuart def. Novak Malcolm.

Girls U10 Singles – Cherdine Sylvester def. Ysanne Williams 6-2; Anneleisa Orr def. Cyra Ramcharan 6-2.

Boys U12 Singles – Liev Khan det. Justin Horsford 4-2, 4-1; Josiah Hills def. Nirav Dougdeen 4-0, 4-1.

Girls U12 Singles – Elyse Ferguson def. Charde Sylvester 4-0, 4-2.

Boys U14 Singles – Yeshowah Campbell-Smith def. Daniel Dumas 4-0, 4-0; B’jorn hall def. Brian Harricharan 4-5, 5-4(2); Daniel Rahman def. Ivan Murray-Ramcharan 4-1, 4-2.

Girls U14 Singles – Arya Siewrattan def. Isabella Patience 4-0, 4-0.