Avocat murder suspect, 41, still on the run

South Western Division police searched several areas on Friday for the 41-year-old man who chopped and killed another man in an attack that left a 37-year-old woman hospitalised.

However, the suspect remains at large.

Premnath Maraj, 37, the father of one, died at his friend Taramatee Ramsingh's home at Avocat Village, South Oropouche, on Monday evening.

Maraj, who lived alone at St Mary’s Village, South Oropouche, was cutting grass with a brush cutter at Ramsingh’s home when the suspect began to complain about stones pitching into his property.

An argument broke out during which the suspect, using a cutlass, chopped Maraj several times.

Ramsingh intervened, and the suspect also chopped her in the head, hands and chest. She was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility and was transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.

The suspect ran off into some nearby bushes with the cutlass.

South Oropouche and Homicide Bureau Region III police are investigating.