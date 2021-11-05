14 deaths, 140 new covid19 cases

The Ministry of Health reported 140 new covid19 infections and 14 deaths on Friday.

In its daily covid19 4pm update, it said the number of active cases is now 5,185.

There have been 1,753 deaths.

The data given reflects samples taken between November 1 and 4.

It said the number of cases since the onset of the virus in March of last year is now 58,581, with 51,643 patients recovered and 337 in hospital.

There are 21 patients in step-down facilities, 80 in state quarantine and 4,687 in home isolation.

The update said 625,832 people have been vaccinated with the first of a two-dose covid19 vaccine and 574,703 have had their second dose.

It said 36,149 people have received a single-dose vaccine and 610,852 people have completed their vaccination regime.

Of covid19 patients in the parallel healthcare system, 93.1 per cent are not fully vaccinated.