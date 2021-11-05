1,112 new covid19 infections this week...so far

Photo courtesy CDC.

THE Ministry of Health has reported 335 new covid19 infections and ten more deaths on Thursday.

This means that for this week, from Monday to Thursday, there have been 1,112 new infections and 43 more deaths.

In its daily covid19 4 pm update, the ministry said the number of active cases is now 5,243 and the number of deaths is now 1,739. It said the data given reflects samples taken between October 31 – November 3.

It said the number of cases since the onset of the virus in March of last year is now 58,441 with 51,459 patients recovered and 327 in hospital.

There are 23 patients in step down facilities, 78 in state quarantine and 4,558 in home isolation. The update said 625,832 people have been vaccinated with their first of a two dose of the covid19 vaccine and 574,703 have been vaccinated with their second dose.

It said 36,149 people have received a single dose vaccine and 610,852 people have completed their vaccination regime.

The update said 93.1 per cent of patients in the parallel healthcare system are not fully vaccinated.

On Monday, according to the ministry, there were 90 new cases and 13 deaths; 294 new cases and 11 deaths on Tuesday; 393 new cases and nine deaths on Wednesday and 335 new cases and ten deaths on Thursday, which works out to 278 new cases per day this week, Monday to Thursday and 10.75 new deaths per day for that same period.

Last week, from Sunday October 24 to Sunday October 31, there were 1,892 new infections and 57 deaths.