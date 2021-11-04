West Indies surrender T20 World Cup crown

West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer plays a shot during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between West Indies and Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Thursday. (AFP PHOTO) -

WEST INDIES saw their slim hopes of defending their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup end on Thursday after Sri Lanka secured a 20-run win over the 2016 champions at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The result saw the WI remain in fifth position on the Super 12 Group 1 standings with just one match to go, against Australia on Saturday.

Sent in to bat, Sri Lanka peppered the West Indies bowlers and got to 189 runs for three wickets owing to impressive knocks from Charith Asalanka (68) and opening batsman Pathum Nissanka (51).

Kusal Perera (29) and Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka (25 not out) also contributed nicely with the bat.

Topping the bowling was Andre Russell (2/33) and Dwayne Bravo (1/42).

In reply, West Indies showed little fight, besides the left-handed pair of Shimron Hetmyer (81 runs) and vice-captain Nicholas Pooran (48). No other batsman was able to get to double figures.

Openers Evin Lewis (eight) and Chris Gayle (one) perished early on while all-rounder Roston Chase (nine), Bravo (two), Russell (two) and skipper Kieron Pollard (zero) all failed to fire with the bat.

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (2/19) however, spearheaded the Sri Lankan victory which also saw Binura Fernando (2/24), Chamika Karunaratne (2/43) also dismantle the WI batsmen. Also among the wickets were (1/18) and Dushmantha Chameera (1/41).

This is the first time in a decade that West Indies have not advanced to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

Additionally, Saturday’s final Group 1 match against Australia could spell the end of at least one illustrious West Indian career with Bravo confirming retirement from the international circuit after the tourney.

Summarised Scores

SRI LANKA 189/3 (20 overs) – Charith Asalanka 68, Pathum Nissanka 51, Kusal Perera 29, Dasun Shanaka 25; Andre Russell 2/33, Dwayne Bravo 1/42 vs WEST INDIES 169/8 (20 overs) – Shimron Hetmyer 81 not out, Nicholas Pooran 46; Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 2/19, Binura Fernando 2/24, Chamika Karunaratne 2/43. – Sri Lanka won by 20 runs.