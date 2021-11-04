Well-known former DMO Dr Vinod Mahabir dies

DEAD: Former DMO Dr Vinod Mahabir. -

ALMOST four months after losing his brother Dr Dhiyan Mahabir to covid19, former District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr Vinod Mahabir died on Wednesday at the Arima Hospital with several media outlets reporting that he too had succumbed to the virus.

Mahabir who was fully vaccinated, was last posted as the prisons doctor at the Golden Grove Prisons in Arouca. Cause of death could not be ascertained by Newsday since efforts to reach his relatives on Wednesday had proven futile.

Mahabir operated his office for many years on the Eastern Main Road in Arouca while his brother who died from covid, had set up a private practice in Debe and was also an associate lecturer at UWI.

Mahabir was a member of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) and came from a family of seven siblings, four of whom went on to practise medicine.

On hearing news of his death, hundreds sent condolences to the family including MP for St Augustine Khadijah Ameen who remembered him as a family doctor who was “renowned, dedicated and committed to being a physician and DMO.”

In a brief statement sent to the media, Ameen said, “Dr Mahabir selflessly served his community and by extension the country…. Mahabir was committed to his profession, and many times would treat patients without charge. He was one of seven siblings, four of whom were medical practitioners and would often consult with one another…”

“He was my family physician and an advisor of sorts for many years. He treated four generations of my family at his office. Given my active lifestyle, Dr Mahabir’s medical advice ensured that I stayed healthy. Every time I visited him we would also have hearty talks about the politics, things on the national agenda and the state of the country.”

Attempts to reach Secretary General of the Maha Sabha Vijay Maharaj as well as relatives of Dr Mahabir for comment, all proved futile. Dr Mahabir was the husband of Parvatee Anmolsingh-Mahabir who served as an independent senator from 2002-2007.