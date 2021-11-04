Tobago now has 102 covid19 deaths

Photo courtesy CDC.

Tobago’s covid19 death toll climbed to 102 after a 40 year-old man with comorbidities died from the virus overnight.

The island has 12 new covid19 cases and 291 active cases.

In a statement on Wednesday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said there are now 23 patients in state isolation, 264 in home isolation and five in ICU. Fifteen people have been discharged.

The division said to date a total of 16, 979 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of that number, 3,321 people have tested positive. There are 2,927 recovered patients.

To date, a total of 22, 526 people have been partially vaccinated while 20, 959 are fully vaccinated.