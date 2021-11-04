Teach children about climate change

THE EDITOR: The climate conference being held in Glasgow, Scotland, has so far failed to deal with the problem of the growing birth rate and the teaching of young people to deal with our pollution problems, which are related to climate change.

In the street where I live many young people throw away their empty cans, waste paper, plastic containers and plastic bags on the streets surrounding the area. These young people need to be taught in school how to assist in the climate change programme.

It is therefore essential that the birth rate is severely curbed and children are taught from an early age how to assist with bringing about climate change and saving the planet.

The problem of a world with so many untrained young people is only going to add to the global warming catastrophe.

GA MARQUES

via e-mail