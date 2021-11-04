Solozano earns West Indies Test call-up for Sri Lanka tour
TRINIDAD AND Tobago Red Force opening batsman Jeremy Solozano has earned a maiden West Indies call-up, as he was included in a 15-man squad for the two-Test series away to Sri Lanka later this month.
The 26-year-old left-handed batsman has an unflattering first-class record (40 matches, 1,686 runs at an average of 23.41 with two centuries and eight half-centuries). But his selection was assured after impressing the selectors at the recent pair of Best vs Best matches and training sessions at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.
According to a media release, Cricket West Indies lead selector Roger Harper said, “Jeremy played for the West Indies ‘A’ Team in 2019 (against India ‘A’) with success and in the Best v Best matches he displayed a sense of application, patience, and composure, while looking very comfortable against both pace and spin which encouraged the panel to invest in him at this point.”
Veteran Guyanese left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul has been recalled to the team while fast bowler Alzarri Joseph and experienced opener Kieran Powell were dropped from the team who played to a 1-1 draw, in the two-Test series, at home to Pakistan in August.
The West Indies will play Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium in the Tests (November 21-25 and November 29-December 3), on the heels of a warm-up match, in Colombo, from November 14-17.
SQUAD: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jeremy Solozano, Jomel Warrican.
Comments
"Solozano earns West Indies Test call-up for Sri Lanka tour"