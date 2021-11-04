President's Divali message: Good defeats ill-will

President Paula-Mae Weekes

PRESIDENT Paula-Mae Weekes said the vibrancy and significance of Divali has not been diminished in any way by the covid19 pandemic.

The President said one of the significant lessons of Divali is that it "motivates us to find confidence and strength to face and overcome our challenges with the knowledge that good always triumphs over ill-will."

In her Divali message to the nation, the President said, "The powerful and enduring imagery of the light of the deyas piercing the surrounding darkness brings us hope and confidence that we, by our actions and attitudes, can uplift and add value to the lives of our friends, relatives, colleagues and even complete strangers."

Weekes said,"Divali is much more than the dazzling array of lights which festoon driveways and bamboo frames each year, the re-enactment of the Ramayana or even the staging of the much-loved Divali Nagar."

Weekes said, "Such is the vibrancy and significance of this annual celebration, that the absence, postponement and modification of traditional activities as a result of the long arm of the covid19 pandemic have not dimmed its resplendent light.

She urged citizens that "as citizens of every creed and race bask in the glow of thousands of deyas illuminating homes and public spaces, they will once again be reminded of the story at the core of Divali—the triumphant return of Lord Rama and his wife Sita to the village of Ayodhya after 14 years of exile."

She added, "The jubilation of the villagers who lit earthen vessels to welcome them home is mirrored by devotees today, who celebrate by lighting not only physical lamps, but also spiritual ones which shine brightly in the face of fear, ignorance and despair."

Weekes said Divali provides citizens with "a golden opportunity to strive for self-improvement and engage in critical self-analysis and reflection."