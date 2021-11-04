No water on Eid, Divali– as usual

THE EDITOR: I have been residing at St Charles Village for 60 years. And our water supply has not been good, to put it mildly. There is much room for improvement.

Caroni was the boy to be whipped previously. That’s no longer.

One thing you can bet your Carnival money on is that on Divali – and Eid – there will be no pipe-borne supply where I live. I have seen this repeatedly. Every single year.

Why is this? Is it because the area is an opposition seat?

This year's lack of supply started a few days before Divali. But do not lose heart, friends, food will always be available at my home. I am a good planner. I stored water for Divali since last week.

What does one gain by these nefarious deeds? One day you will have to leave your job. You take nothing with you. Do the right thing and send water.

Happy Divali, TT, especially to those curtailing the water supply to homes.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town