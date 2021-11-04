Mayaro residents have no water for Divali

Opposition MP Rushton Paray - Photo by Sureash Cholai

ON THE eve of Divali celebrations, Mayaro MP Rushton Paray was pleading with the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to supply his constituents with water so that they can comfortably celebrate the public holiday on Thursday.

Areas without water as of Wednesday include Guayaguayare, Mayaro, Kernaham Village, Cascadoux Village, Libertville, San Pedro, Ferrier Circular, Rest House, Poole Village, Rio Claro Mayaro Road Jeffers Crossing, Ridge Road Bristol and Begorat Trace.

In a press release, Paray pleaded, “Thousands of residents in the constituency of Mayaro would endure a distressed Divali without a supply of water unless WASA brings urgent relief.

“The residents have been suffering for weeks in some instances, and I fervently appeal to WASA to end their suffering in time for this auspicious occasion.”

Paray claims that WASA informed him on Wednesday that they had no trucks in the area to distribute truck-borne supply of water to compensate for their being no pipe-borne supply.

Apart from preparing for Divali celebrations, Paray said many household “do not have a drop of pipe-borne supply” to do simple domestic chores.

He claims that his repeated reports to WASA are being lazily responded to or ignored altogether in some cases.

He added, “To the residents of these communities, it appears that the more things change at WASA, the worse the water flow gets in their taps.

Today, I make another public passionate plea for WASA to litter these communities with truck borne water. Please end the residents’ hardship and torment as neglect leaves much to be desired.”