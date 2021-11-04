Kia's Opposites United, a mix of art and technology

Bold for Nature is based on the interaction between people and the environment. -

Kia Corporation’s revered new design philosophy – Opposites United – has helped to shape and craft a series of thought-provoking art sculptures displayed at this year’s Gwangju Design Biennale in Korea.

Launched earlier this year, the Opposites United philosophy has been highly praised by design critics around the world, with the language taking inspiration from the contrasts found in nature and humanity.

At the centre of the design philosophy is a new visual identity evoking positive forces and natural energy, with contrasting combinations of sharp stylistic elements and sculptural shapes. Opposites United is based on five key design principles: Bold for Nature, Joy for Reason, Power to Progress, Technology for Life, and Tension for Serenity.

Bold for Nature is based on the interaction between people and the organic environment, combining the energy of beauty with the changes accumulated from nature. Joy for Reason fuses emotion and reason, turning the curiosity of novelty and imagination into reality, while Power to Progress aims to introduce innovative new designs through experimentation and creativity. Technology for Life embraces new technologies and innovations to promote positive interactions between people and machines. Finally, Tension for Serenity evokes the tension between opposing forces and creative contrasts and recognises the design equilibrium that comes from two opposing forces.

Each exhibit at this year’s Gwangju Design Biennale is housed in a unique space in which light and darkness contrasts. The space has been carefully crafted to help people visualise the Opposites United design philosophy, and how contrasting forces can combine to create a positive energy.

Kia has established three visually arresting DI Sculptures, with each sculpture referencing a design principle first introduced on a Kia production car earlier this year.

The Power to Progress sculpture expresses infinite space with displays and mirrors that emphasise Kia's innovative design future. Power to Progress was first applied to the Kia EV6 electric crossover, with a design that realises dynamic power and speed with contrasting elements resulting in an innovative shape.

The cube-shaped Technology for Life sculpture presents memorable experiences by bringing technology to life. The cube slowly rotates and consists of a six-sided display that allows visitors to think of technologies that enrich human life. This design principle was first applied to Kia's K8 flagship sports sedan. Focusing on human-centered sensibilities and experiences, the K8’s design uses elements that give different experiences through the harmony of innovative technologies and future-oriented design.

Bold for Nature is a work in which a huge tree is transformed into an abstract sculpture. The design principle combines human, natural and material elements to create a solid beauty. Bold for Nature was first applied to the Sportage SUV, with a design that embodies the natural world resulting in a daring, yet organic form.

Sculptures referencing Kia’s other design principles will be displayed alongside the company’s upcoming vehicles.

Two further artworks include DI Monument Display, a thought-provoking exhibit that symbolically shows the meaning of Opposites United via two display screens that communicate different properties through visual contrasts. DI Mirrored Room is an exhibit that features a four-sided video display pillar that transmits the key elements of Opposites United. Mirrors installed throughout the exhibit help to create an infinite sense of space, a key feature of Kia’s latest vehicle interiors.

Karim Habib, head of Kia Global Design Centre, said: “We’ve created an interactive space where we can communicate our design philosophy with customers. These stunning sculptures not only help to showcase Kia’s new brand and design philosophy, they also entice the public to reflect on nature and the world around them. We will continue to launch vehicles that draw on our abstract design philosophy to ensure the most authentic customer experience.”