Kamla: Light up the darkness

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. Photo by Sureash Cholai

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is calling upon all citizens to " be the spark that ignites the flame." In her Divali message to the nation, Persad-Bissessar said a plethora of challenges facing Trinidad and Tobago is creating a great darkness. "Each citizen of our nation is that light. We are all sparks of the divine and it is we who need to remove this darkness. Unless we as good people make a conscious effort to act, the evil in our land will not be vanquished. "

Persad-Bissessar said, "It has been a long and challenging journey dealing with the covid19 pandemic in addition to other pressing issues we face as a nation such as crime, high food prices, poverty, and a lack of opportunities for our children and young people." She opined, "Trinidad and Tobago is experiencing its darkest and most difficult days in our entire history. " Last month, Persad-Bissessar continued, "We have seen a dangerous increase in the number of our citizens being warded at the ICU and High Dependency Units and I continue to urge everyone to adhere to the covid19 protocols." Persad-Bissessar appealed to people who fall into the high-risk categories for covid19 and have not been vaccinated to consult their doctor and consider being vaccinated.

She also said there has been "an alarming attack on our democracy." Persad-Bissessar vowed this is something that the Opposition UNC "will not allow to take hold." Persad-Bissessar said Divali shows "it is the small deeds we do that can help shine a light to illuminate our beautiful land."

She said, "This Divali let us look deep inside ourselves. Let us recognize the true battles that are worth fighting for. The ones that are truly important to us. Let us work to build a brighter tomorrow for our children, and create a better nation for our future generations. Persad-Bissessar added, "Never forget that a million small lights side by side together can light up the entire nation."