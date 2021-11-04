Introducing the Chamber of Industry's Green Agenda award

In this photo taken on October 29, Port of Spain is barely visible from the NP flyover through a combination of Saharan dust and ash from the Cumbre Vieja volcano in Spain, reducing the air quality. - Sureash Cholai

For the 2021 Champions of Business awards, the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce has collaborated with platinum signature event sponsor the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago (NGC) to introduce the new Green Agenda award.

In a 2010 article editorial entitled “The colour of our future” the Chamber noted: “Green is the fashion statement for the next decade and beyond. The ‘developed’ world has begun to take note that the headlong rush into industrialisation must be stemmed and some balance brought to bear, if for no other reason than self-preservation”.

Today, this has proven truer than ever – albeit in a radically different economic environment. Under the rapidly growing intensity of disastrous floods, fires, earthquakes and the like which have affected hitherto untouched states, world leaders are finally being forced to take note of the dangers posed by climate change. Already, there has been a growing backlash against fossil fuels, with a number of countries phasing out the use of gasoline-run vehicles.

There will be further changes, and all of these will unquestionably impact businesses as we know them now. The time has come for action, and ready or not, businesses will be called upon to adjust to a “new normal” that includes environmental sensitivity.

The award was therefore conceptualised against this background of the rapidly increasing significance of environmentally sustainable approaches to business in the 21st century – approaches that are strategic and measurable.

The Green Agenda award recognises the contribution and commitment that companies now make towards growing a greener future in business today and delivering a new blueprint for business in the 21st century. The company that cops this award will have demonstrated leadership in implementing energy efficiency strategies and is working to positively contribute to the promotion of a “greener” TT.

To fulfil the criteria, the company must be registered in TT with a written policy on sustainability. The policy must have addressed from among the following: efforts to support engagement of staff/team; recycling, waste minimisation and circular economy; use of “green” suppliers and/or materials; biodiversity/Improving natural habitats; energy and/or water efficiency; sustainable transport; implementation of or plans to transition to renewable energy and integration of sustainable development goals (SDGs).

It would also have demonstrated how its sustainability measures are implemented through relative energy savings, CO2 savings and economic efficiency as well as transferability (ie, show market potential for the realisation of similar projects in other companies). It would also have been required to show community involvement by virtue of corporate citizenship and support for initiatives targeted at advancing the green agenda, through advocacy, research, education or projects, eg school projects, supporting NGOs/community projects.

Additionally, consideration would have been given to the implementation of international sustainability and environmental standards, eg ISO14000, Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

One entity from among all nominations will receive the award which will be revealed on the night of November 19, when the gala finale of the Champions of Business is televised and also streamed live.

The finale will also see the acceptance of awards by champions of business in all categories including: Entrepreneurship (sponsored by the Unit Trust Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago), Internationally Known...T&T Owned Company of the Year and Breakthrough Exporter of the Year (both sponsored by Eximbank of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd); Business Technology (sponsored by bmobile); and Green Agenda.

The finale will also see the induction two business icons into the prestigious Business Hall of Fame. This category, which is also sponsored by NGC, was the genesis award of the Champions of Business as a lifetime award.