Curriculum and delivery

Minister of Education Nyan Gadsby-Dolly - Jeff Mayers

THE EDITOR: Reading through the ECCE and infant activity pack of the Ministry of Education as published weekly, I recommend it to parents and teachers alike as the aims and objectives of the programme are relevant, attainable, challenging while providing enjoyable activities. As listed each day, the timetabling is quite well spelled out, affording for easy delivery.

The ministry’s curriculum division must be commended for a well put together syllabus and the assisting pedagogy. In the present setting, this is more useful as it helps in the teaching-learning process

Of particular benefit is the value and role of the early childhood and infants years one and two in influence on the education of the child in life-long learning.

Too often these years are neglected as though that early learning is not appreciated. I recall Dr Eric Drue, noted psychologist of the Ministry of Education of a few years ago, stating, "Year One determines Standard One and Standard One determines Standard Five," to reinforce the foundational nature and importance of early education.

The infant department, and curriculum delivery there, must be duly monitored, evaluated, assessed and looked upon as vital to the entire school. With the establishment of heads of departments in the administrative set-up within schools, hopefully duly staffed by competent personnel, we should be insisting on great infant curriculum delivery.

The spiral nature of the syllabus demands due achievement at all levels to cater for the increased workload at the succeeding classes. How else can the child cope? Competent administrative evaluation cannot be ignored, rather insisted upon. Only in so doing will we have promotion-by-attainment readiness over the much practised and detrimental promotion by age.

The parents too, seen in many cases as nonchalant towards early childhood education, must be duly educated via the parent-teacher organisation of the school, with the NPTA taking the lead. The role of seeing regular and punctual attendance of students falls squarely on parents/guardians.

As we grapple, debate and anticipate the future of our nation, be it in school bags or laptops, let us keep focus on the fact that there is no substitute for effective teaching at all levels.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

retired principal