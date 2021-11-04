Climate change effects closer than you think

Reports of climate change and the melting of the polar ice caps may sound like a threat from a galaxy far, far away to the average Trinidadian. But the effects of greenhouse gas emissions are no science fiction and their impacts on our country may be seen in extreme weather, food supply disruptions, more wildfires, increased respiratory disease and even the disappearance of species.

But what are greenhouse gases? The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) defines them as “those gaseous constituents of the atmosphere, both natural and anthropogenic, that absorb and emit radiation at specific wavelengths within the spectrum of thermal infrared radiation emitted by the Earth's surface, the atmosphere itself, and by clouds. This property causes the greenhouse effect.” The primary greenhouse gases in the Earth's atmosphere are water vapour (H2O), carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrous oxide (N2O), methane (CH4) and ozone (O3). Humans also produce greenhouse gases: carbon dioxide enters the atmosphere through burning fossil fuels (coal, natural gas, and oil), solid waste, trees and other biological materials; methane is emitted during the production and transport of coal, natural gas, and oil, as well as from livestock and other agricultural practices, land use and the decay of organic waste in municipal solid waste landfills; nitrous oxide s emitted during agricultural, land use, industrial activities, combustion of fossil fuels and solid waste, as well as during treatment of wastewater; and fluorinated gases (hydrofluorocarbons, perfluorocarbons, sulfur hexafluoride, and nitrogen trifluoride) are synthetic, powerful greenhouse gases that are emitted from a variety of industrial processes.

Greenhouse gas emissions contribute to global warming. So the world gets a little hotter, that doesn't sound so bad, right? Well, it is very bad, as higher temperatures worsen many types of disasters, including storms, heatwaves, floods, and droughts, contribute to higher death rates through increased incidence of illness, worsen air pollution, and make the ocean more acidic threatening underwater life. And with higher sea levels coastal systems and low-lying areas will be threatened.

The nations of the world have been targeting greenhouse gas emissions and climate change through the Paris Agreement, which is a legally binding international treaty on climate change under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). It was adopted by 196 Parties in Paris, on December 12, 2015, and entered into force on November 4, 2016.

The goal of the Paris Agreement is to limit global warming to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels.

To achieve this long-term temperature goal, countries aim to reach global peaking of greenhouse gas emissions as soon as possible to achieve a climate-neutral world by mid-century.

The Paris Agreement is a landmark in the multilateral climate change process because, for the first time, a binding agreement brings all nations into a common cause to undertake ambitious efforts to combat climate change and adapt to its effects.

Trinidad and Tobago ratified the Paris Agreement on climate change on February 22, 2018, in New York at the United Nations Headquarters and has formally committed to reducing cumulative greenhouse gas emissions by 15 per cent from industry, power generation and the transport sector by 2030 from a business-as-usual baseline.

But those are big countries, what can you as an individual do to reduce greenhouse gas emissions? Glad you asked. Here are a few things:

driving less, using public transportation, carpooling, walking, or riding a bike

flying less—airplanes produce huge amounts of greenhouse gas emissions

reducing, reusing, and recycling

planting a tree—trees absorb carbon dioxide, keeping it out of the atmosphere

using less electricity

eating less meat— livestock, such as cows, produce very high methane

supporting alternative energy sources that don’t burn fossil fuels

We've talked about greenhouse gas emissions, their effects, and what you as an individual can do to reduce emissions and help combat climate change. For some of this country's accomplishments in the area of emissions and also land degradation, please click the link here.