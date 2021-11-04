African boat still in Belle Garden

FILE PHOTO: Fishermen at Belle Garden Beach Facility on September 22, demand the Mauritania boat which carried dead bodies be removed by the relevant authorities as it is now a health hazard. -

The boat in which 14 bodies, later discovered to be from Mauritania, Africa, were found floating off the coast of Tobago is yet to be removed from Clark’s Bay in Belle Garden.

On May 28, fishermen discovered the boat floating off Belle Garden carrying 14 decomposing bodies and other human remains.

It has since remained onshore in the area, covered with a yellow tarpaulin. The bodies were taken to the Forensic Science Centre in Trinidad.

Since then, the fishermen and villagers have been calling for the vessel to be removed. They believe that it poses a serious health risk not only to the fishermen but also to the community.

On Wednesday, one fisherman speaking with Newsday on the condition of anonymity repeated his call.

“It’s been long enough. We really want that boat removed now. It's since in May it here, just move the boat it has been long enough.”

Director of Fisheries Garth Ottley when contacted confirmed that the vessel was still at Belle Garden.

“The police work isn’t complete, and we are to keep it in a safe area until the TTPS says we can dispose. We are awaiting suggestions for a suitable area.”

Head of the police Tobago Division ACP William Nurse told a news conference that the boat came from an African country, Mauritania.

Then, Nurse said the boat was believed to have been stolen and an investigation was underway in Mauritania.