Windies' Pollard expects to be fit for Sri Lanka World Cup match

West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard. (AP Photo)

WEST Indies captain Kieron Pollard seemed optimistic that he will be fit to play against Sri Lanka in group one of the International Cricket Council T20 World Cup in United Arab Emirates, on Thursday.

On Wednesday during a media conference, Pollard said, “For me personally I am feeling okay. I did some training over the last couple days or so and I have held up pretty well, so it is just a matter of putting the final touches to it and we will see what happens tomorrow (Thursday). We still have almost 24 hours before the game so I am looking forward to that.”

On Friday, Pollard left the field during his innings against Bangladesh but returned in the final over, hitting a six off the last ball to push West Indies to 142/7. Pollard, 34, played no further role in the match as vice-captain Nicholas Pooran took over duties to eke out a three-run victory.

It was later said by Cricket West Indies media that Pollard “sustained a muscle injury to his left thigh in the match against Bangladesh.”

West Indies will have to defeat Sri Lanka on Thursday and Australia on Saturday in their final preliminary match to keep their chances alive of qualifying for the semifinals.

West Indies will also hope other results go their way in order to qualify.

After three matches West Indies have a record of one win and two losses.

The match between West Indies and Sri Lanka bowls at 10 am (TT time) in Abu Dhabi, on Thursday.