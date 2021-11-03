Veteran journalist Errol Pilgrim dies at 78

VETERAN journalist Errol Pilgrim, 78, has died and media colleagues, past and present, have expressed deep sadness at his passing and their respect for his work in local broadcasting and print journalism. -

VETERAN journalist Errol Pilgrim, 78, has died and media colleagues, past and present, have expressed deep sadness at his passing and their respect for his work in local broadcasting and print journalism.

"The Media Association of Trinidad and Tobago (MATT) is saddened to learn of the passing of veteran media personality Errol Pilgrim," said MATT in a statement on Wednesday.

"Pilgrim passed away this morning at the Eric Williams Medical Complex in Mount Hope after undergoing surgery.

"Described as a consummate professional by those who worked with him, Pilgrim was a stalwart in the media fraternity and is remembered by many journalists for his guidance in his role as head of news at TTT. Pilgrim’s journalism journey began at the Trinidad Guardian and Trinidad Express newspapers before he transitioned into broadcasting."

MATT cited veteran journalist Tony Fraser as saying Pilgrim had been "a stellar performer" as a political journalist in television, after a career in newspapers.

“It was amazing how quickly he adapted to broadcast media understanding video and sound of the story telling function,” Fraser told MATT.

“We worked together for a long time and I had the opportunity to send him to elections in Guyana and Tobago. He was one of those old school journalists grounded in walking the beat. I couldn’t find fault with him,”

MATT said in recent years, Pilgrim was known for his insightful and sharp commentary as a columnist with the Trinidad Express.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Pilgrim and three children, Kwame, Kofi and Anika Pilgrim.

"MATT extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends and the media fraternity. May he Rest in Peace."

Individual members of MATT also commiserated.

Sharon Hamilton-Cudjoe said, "Errol was my head of news at one time at TTT. Lasting memories. Condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. RIP, Errol."

Tobago-based broadcaster Elizabeth Williams said, "So very sad. A veteran."

Natasha Nunez said, "Wow. That's indeed sad news. A newsman through and through. Always pleasant with a ready smile. May he rest in peace."

Journalists past and present also paid tribute to Pilgrim on Facebook.

Kristy Ramnarine said, "A man who was more than willing to share his library of knowledge about the local media. A man who was not too busy to sit with and guide me as I learned about television and radio reporting. A man who was stern when needed but humble as they come, filling the newsroom with laughter on a daily basis."

John Victor offered condolences to Pilgrim's family. "Had the pleasure of working with him in the TTT newsroom where he was the head of news and current affairs. So sad to learn of his passing."

Narrisa Mandol said, "Oh my gosh, this is such sad news! I learnt so much about television reporting from Errol."

Alimuddin Mohammed said, "While at times we agree to disagree in stories and media reports, Errol will go down as an icon in the media industry."

Ann Marie Amante said, "I am at a loss for words and my heart is broken. Errol Pilgrim was one of a kind and I treasure the time at TTT when he lead our news team."

Lisa Wickham said, "Just heard we also lost TT veteran news journalist Errol Pilgrim. Sad times in regional media."

Veteran journalist Clevon Raphael told Newsday he worked with Pilgrim for ten years at the Guardian. "He was one of my favourite writers. He went to Yugoslavia and did a story on President Tito's wartime service to his country. From then on he always impressed me with his writing. It was very humorous and a joy.

"He was a very nice man, friendly to everyone and never bad-talked anyone."

Raphael said that Pilgrim as a journalist had "a complete grasp of the political landscape." Raphael said Pilgrim exhibited great integrity in his profession.

"He thought of journalism as a service, not a glamour-boy job."

Another veteran journalist, Andy Johnson, told Newsday that Pilgrim had been his mentor who had helped him get into the Express, with the two ending up as friendly rivals on television.

"I'm his protégée and he was the lead current affairs editor at TTT covering Parliament and anchoring discussions on the budget and whatever else was happening. I was doing the same at TV6.

"He was the picture of composure. He had a certain delivery that went with it. He got tremendous respect from the people he interviewed, because of his longevity."

Johnson had marvelled at Pilgrim's transition from being a hard-boiled newspaper man to a television interviewer who commanded a lot of respect.

Asked what quality in Pilgrim young journalists could emulate, Johnson said, "His tenacity, as well as doing your homework when you are going to interview somebody. You are not fudging for what you are going to ask them. You could look somebody in the eye and be their equal while you are talking to them, and not be intimidated by the person or the office they hold."

Communications Minister Symon de Nobriga offered his condolences. He said Pilgrim was the TT Express' first lead political writer, head of news at TTT and editorial writer at the TT Guardian.

"He believed that through his pen he would be able to change the world. He once described himself as a realist and one who refused to live in fear. This was seen early in his career in 1969 when, as a young, courageous, journalist, he ventured into territory where more established newspapers feared to go."