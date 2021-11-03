TriniTica celebrates Spanish language and culture

Trinitica International is hosting the sixth edition of Trinitica Vista Latina in collaboration with the Latin American and Spanish embassies of Trinidad and Tobago.

The event, being held virtually on November 5, gives regional students the opportunity to practise Spanish and to experience the culture of the Spanish-speaking world, said a media release.

TriniTica International (TriniTica) was established in 2013 by Aleah Guitan, a young entrepreneur from TT who believes that cross-cultural co-operation can encourage innovation and relationship-building across borders, hence her desire to diminish the cultural and language gap that exists between the English-speaking Caribbean and Central America.

“There is immense value and advantage for students as well as our communities when language skills are practised," Guitan said in the release. "Through TriniTica, we emphasise the importance of second language acquisition as an overall package for professional and student development. The vision of a closer cultural relationship between these two regions gave birth to TriniTica International.”

Trinitica International said it is committed to the promotion of Spanish as a second language in TT. The event will be hosted with support from Arthur Lok Jack Global, which has been a major partner of the event since it was hosted at its Mt Hope campus in 2018 and 2019, the release said.

This year, Trinitica Vista Latina will also highlight the study-abroad opportunities in Colombia, Mexico, Panama and Spain.

As a graduate of the university systems of Costa Rica, Colombia and Spain, Guitan said she saw it as necessary to share with students the tertiary level options for varying career goals other than Spanish.

Trinitica International noted its appreciation for the support it receives from the embassies of Colombia, Mexico, Panama and Spain for its programme..

The entire day will be dedicated to immersing students in Latin American culture and Spanish language to help improve their appreciation and understanding of Spanish and the countries where the language is spoken.

The event will be hosted on Zoom from 8:30-3:30 pm.

For more info: 751-6278 or via e-mail at trinitica2012@hotmail.com.