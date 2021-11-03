Nigel Paul squares off in World Champs boxing semis

TT heavyweight boxer Nigel Paul (L) and Turkey's Berat Acar box during the International Boxing Association World Championships 2021+92kg quater-final match in Belgrade, Serbia, on Tuesday. - Photo courtesy AIBA

TRINIDAD and Tobago boxer Nigel Paul will compete in the semifinals of the super heavyweight +92kg category at the International Boxing Association World Championships 2021 in Belgrade, Serbia, on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Paul created history by becoming the first TT boxer to seal a world championship medal.

He won his quarterfinal bout against Berat Acar of Turkey. Even if Paul loses in the semifinals he is guaranteed a medal as both losing semifinalists will get a bronze medal.

In the semifinals, Paul will square off against Mark Petrovskii of the Russian Boxing Federation in the last fight of the afternoon session, which starts at 7 am TT time. Paul’s fight is expected to start between 11 and 11.30 am.

Four other boxers represented TT at the championships including 2020 Olympian Aaron Prince, Donnel Phillips, Blessing Waldropt and Anthony Joseph, but all lost their opening bouts. The team is being accompanied by coaches Reynold Cox and Rolston Dopwell.