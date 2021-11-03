Missing woman’s bloodied handbag found in Maracas/St Joseph

MISSING: Jeneka Guerra. -

The bloodied handbag of Jeneka Guerra was found by police in Maracas/St Joseph on Wednesday morning.

Police said the brown bag was found near a river in a forested area off Acono Road at about 10.30 am. Her identification documents, cash and other items were in the bag.

Guerra, of Moraldo Trace, Sam Boucaud, Santa Cruz was last seen last Thursday.

On Tuesday, several social media pages reported that her mutilated body was found in St Joseph. Police said those reports were false.

They are expected to return to the area on Thursday to continue their search.