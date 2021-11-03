Disrespect of a nation

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: For over six years now this country and its citizens have been disrespected by senior members of the Government by their language and their actions. In particular their vocabulary and tone leave much to be desired.

I would not give any examples for we are all well aware of them. We get a daily diet of the disrespect, especially when they speak about the Opposition Leader, her MPs and her supporters.

Anyone who opposes this administration is not spared from abuse and disrespect. Lawyers and the Law Association, economists, political analysts, the media, international agencies, regional leaders, ordinary citizens, et al, have been recipients.

No one can deny, regardless of political affiliation, race, colour, creed or class, that this is so. It is unacceptable and we the citizens should demand better from our Prime Minister and his colleagues.

The Opposition Leader and her MPs feel the brunt of this disrespect. They represent almost half of the voting population and yet their voices cannot be heard in the House and in the Senate, stymied and truncated in their contributions.

The Opposition parliamentarians are at times shut down and their microphones muted when speaking. In effect, the Government is silencing the voices of over 350,000 citizens. This is disrespect of the highest order.

Recently, the fiasco surrounding the selection of a Commissioner of Police has highlighted this disrespect of a nation. The ordinary citizen has a right to know what transpired with the merit list delivered to the President, which was mysteriously and hastily withdrawn, and who was the high public official at President’s House on the day in question.

It becomes more intriguing as the Prime Minister publicly said he had lost confidence in the CoP over a year now. Wouldn't there be a perception then that the Prime Minister would not want that individual?

This is what the Opposition and many others want answers to. This is what the Opposition Leader attempted to achieve in her quest to impeach the President. So it matters not to the layman about the legality and right and wrong of the motion.

The layman wants to know what transpired. He has a right to know. The Prime Minister needs to answer these questions and to clear up any misconceptions and doubts in the minds of citizens.

This administration cannot continue to insult, bully, disgrace, disrespect and dismiss legitimately elected representatives of the people who are simply seeking answers to important questions. There is something called cause and effect. The action in Parliament by the Opposition was the effect of this disrespect by this administration. The Government is the cause. Every single thing it accuses the Opposition of, it is more than guilty of.

The behaviour of the Government and its leadership is offensive to a large section of the population and is most disturbing and disgraceful and cannot and should not continue. It is traumatising and dividing a nation.

The ordinary citizens are calling on the media, intellectuals, organisations and others to call out the Prime Minister and his colleagues on their behaviour. The country deserves better from our leaders.

DEAN PERSAD

via e-mail