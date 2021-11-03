Cheap antigen test better than the PCR?

THE EDITOR: An interesting suggestion recently surfacing, pontificates that cheap over-the-counter antigen self-testing kits will be much better than depending on the expensive PCR tests for covid19. The efficacy of the PCR test is said to last only three days. Do the cheaper brands last any longer? How cheap is cheap if every three days you need to check for positivity?

With the delta variant here it is vastly important for all citizens to be vaccinated. If there is infection from the virus, you will reasonably be able to avoid expensive hospitalisation. Vaccine-hesitant citizens will obviously need a minimum supply of ten kits per month for three-day covid19 status.

With the important word “cheap” in mind, how many WHO-approved antigen brands are available in TT and at what price? I am not referring to paracetamol, aspirin or multivitamins in packets. Will bar and restaurant owners provide these self-testing kits? These business people have suffered greatly from the inevitable pandemic lockdowns. Who in their right mind would want to supply antigen tests if afterwards prospective patrons cannot enter the premises?

Safe zones depend on all staff and patrons being vaccinated. The virus is unlikely to kill if one is fully vaccinated. The antigen tests do not supply immunity from the virus. How many citizens will reasonably be able to afford this amount of self-indulgence when all you need is a free vaccine?

The only thing that will remain cheap is the old talk. Vaccinate.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin