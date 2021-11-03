CAL resumes flights to Cuba

Caribbean Airlines -

CARIBBEAN Airlines (CAL) announced it will resume its flights between Trinidad and Tobago and Cuba next month.

In a statement on Wednesday, CAL said this will happen from December 14 and there will be a weekly non-stop service between TT and Havana, Cuba every Tuesday. The airline also said the service will also provide passengers with "easy connections to other destinations."

The first flights on the route on December 14 will be BW 476 from Port of Spain to Havana at 8.15 am and 11.115 am. The return flights on the same day will be BW477 from Havana to Port of Spain at 12.45 pm and 5.35 pm. CAL said it is excited to resume this service for the first time since TT reopened its borders in July. The airline added that all the necessary covid19 protocols are in place to allow the restart of it TT-Cuba service.

CAL said throughout the covid19 pandemic, it has worked in partnership with regional governments to provide charter services for groups of Cuban medical professionals travelling to support the Caribbean’s management of covid19.

"On October 31, CAL in collaboration with the Government of Barbados operated a special charter from Barbados, for a Cuban medical team who completed their tour of duty on the island." CAL added, "Another charter transporting Cuban medical professionals will take place on November 10."