393 new covid infections, 9 more deaths

THE Ministry of Health has reported nine more covid19 deaths and 393 new cases on Wednesday.

Active cases have climbed to 5,091 of which, 93.1 per cent are unvaccinated – with 4,340 patients in home isolation, 329 in hospital receiving treatment and 29 others in step-down facilities waiting to be discharged.

The country has now seen a total of 58,106 covid19 infections since the first case was reported in March 2020. Of this, 51,286 people have recovered and 1,729 died.

The latest fatalities included five elderly females, two middle-aged males and two middle-aged females. Five of them had multiple comorbidities including diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer, kidney disease, obesity and a history of stroke.

Two others had one comorbidity; dementia and diabetes and two of the fatalities had no pre-existing conditions.

There are 24 patients in ICU receiving intensive care and ten in the high dependency unit.

There are also 68 people in state quarantine.

The release said 191 people were discharged.

As the country approaches its seventh month into the national vaccination programme, 625,066 people took a covid19 vaccine.

A total of 608,378 people are fully vaccinated. The ministry in its daily update said 572,583 people were vaccinated through the two-dose regimen and 35,804 people were administered the single dose vaccine.

A total of 405,167 samples were sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency, the Tobago Regional Health Authority, UWI and other locals testing sites.